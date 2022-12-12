Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 17:27

Man accused of robbing handbag from 93-year-old after collecting her pension applies for bail

A co-accused’s case was previously adjourned until another date.
Man accused of robbing handbag from 93-year-old after collecting her pension applies for bail

A young man accused of robbing a 93-year-old woman after she collected her pension at her local post office in Cork is appealing to the High Court to be released on bail. Picture Denis Minihane.

Liam Heylin

A young man accused of robbing a 93-year-old woman after she collected her pension at her local post office in Cork is appealing to the High Court to be released on bail.

32-year-old Damian Long who is formerly of Ardbhaile, Mayfield, Cork, and of no fixed address, appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court.

He faces a charge of carrying out the robbery on November 9 at Charlemont Tce, Wellington Road, Cork. 

A co-accused’s case was previously adjourned until another date.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case against Damian Long until December 20.

Diarmuid Kelleher, defence solicitor, indicated that the accused has a High Court appeal for bail that is due to be heard. If he is granted bail he will be obliged to appear in Cork District Court in person.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said there was strong evidence in support of the charges and the gardaí feared the accused might commit other serious offences if granted bail.

The detective alleged that the 93-year-old woman was walking along Wellington Road just after four o’clock in the afternoon of November 9 after collecting her pension at St Luke’s Post Office when two men came up behind her and grabbed her handbag.

The woman was knocked to the ground by the two men and dragged along the ground as she tried to hang on to her handbag before her assailants managed to pull it from her grasp and make off with the bag which contained her pension as well as her mobile phone and her house keys, the detective testified. 

He added that there was strong evidence against the accused, including CCTV footage.

More in this section

Man fled Cork after gardaí found stash of drugs and more than €70k in cash  Man fled Cork after gardaí found stash of drugs and more than €70k in cash 
Cork Weather: County council continuing to grit roads as severe frost and icy conditions forecast Cork Weather: County council continuing to grit roads as severe frost and icy conditions forecast
Babbs Mill Park incident Three children die in icy lake tragedy in England 
'Please come forward': Gardaí issue updated appeal for information on murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

'Please come forward': Gardaí issue updated appeal for information on murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more