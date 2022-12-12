Man accused of robbing handbag from 93-year-old after collecting her pension applies for bail

A young man accused of robbing a 93-year-old woman after she collected her pension at her local post office in Cork is appealing to the High Court to be released on bail.

32-year-old Damian Long who is formerly of Ardbhaile, Mayfield, Cork, and of no fixed address, appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court.

He faces a charge of carrying out the robbery on November 9 at Charlemont Tce, Wellington Road, Cork.

A co-accused’s case was previously adjourned until another date.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case against Damian Long until December 20.

Diarmuid Kelleher, defence solicitor, indicated that the accused has a High Court appeal for bail that is due to be heard. If he is granted bail he will be obliged to appear in Cork District Court in person.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said there was strong evidence in support of the charges and the gardaí feared the accused might commit other serious offences if granted bail.

The detective alleged that the 93-year-old woman was walking along Wellington Road just after four o’clock in the afternoon of November 9 after collecting her pension at St Luke’s Post Office when two men came up behind her and grabbed her handbag.

The woman was knocked to the ground by the two men and dragged along the ground as she tried to hang on to her handbag before her assailants managed to pull it from her grasp and make off with the bag which contained her pension as well as her mobile phone and her house keys, the detective testified.

He added that there was strong evidence against the accused, including CCTV footage.