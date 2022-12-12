Man fled Cork after gardaí found stash of drugs and more than €70k in cash 

A 40-year-old man charged with having a stash of almost €40,000 worth of drugs and laundering €73,000 cash fled home to Poland but he was extradited back to Cork and is now facing into a three-year sentence.

Sergeant Paul Leahy said Grzegorz Majdan was first seen carrying a large shopping bag containing the two kilos of cannabis. In a follow-up search of a house where the accused was living, €18,000 cash was found in a box behind a domestic boiler in the kitchen and a further €55,000 cash was found in a wash-basket in a bedroom.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a total sentence of six years on Majdan at Cork Circuit Criminal Court with the last two-and-a-half years suspended. The sentence was backdated to June to take account of the time he spent in custody in Ireland since his extradition. In effect, the accused is now facing a sentence of three years.

The sentence was imposed on him for money-laundering and for possession of cannabis for sale or supply when its street value exceeded €13,000. The judge said she would not impose the ten-year minimum for that drugs charge because of the accused man’s guilty plea and the additional difficulty faced by the defendant serving a prison sentence in Ireland without being able to speak English.

Judge Helen Boyle said, “Aggravating factors are that you were clearly, actively involved in drug-dealing with a relatively significant amount of cannabis and a large amount of cash.

"You were actively involved in selling drugs to others. I take it you were aware of the damage done to society by the sale of drugs but you chose to be an active part in that.

“In mitigation, you made early admissions, you accepted responsibility and you have no relevant previous convictions. You were working and have not come to adverse attention since this incident.”

Background

Sergeant Leahy said gardaí from the divisional drugs unit were on duty on December 15 2016 when the accused was seen carrying the shopping bag full of cannabis into a house at Radharc An Caisleán, Carrigtwohill, Cork.

The gardaí entered the house and discovered the two kilos of cannabis, most of it in the bag beside him and also on the floor nearby. His co-accused, who was previously given a similar sentence, was also present.

While Majdan provided gardaí with a false address it was established that he was living at Woodville, Rochestown, Cork, where a follow-up search was carried out and the large stashes of money were found and seized.

This money has now been forfeited to the state. An order was made for the destruction of the drugs.