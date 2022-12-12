Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 17:20

Man fled Cork after gardaí found stash of drugs and more than €70k in cash 

The man fled home to Poland but he was extradited back to Cork and is now facing into a three-year sentence.
Man fled Cork after gardaí found stash of drugs and more than €70k in cash 

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a total sentence of six years on Majdan at Cork Circuit Criminal Court with the last two-and-a-half years suspended. 

Liam Heylin

A 40-year-old man charged with having a stash of almost €40,000 worth of drugs and laundering €73,000 cash fled home to Poland but he was extradited back to Cork and is now facing into a three-year sentence.

Sergeant Paul Leahy said Grzegorz Majdan was first seen carrying a large shopping bag containing the two kilos of cannabis. In a follow-up search of a house where the accused was living, €18,000 cash was found in a box behind a domestic boiler in the kitchen and a further €55,000 cash was found in a wash-basket in a bedroom.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a total sentence of six years on Majdan at Cork Circuit Criminal Court with the last two-and-a-half years suspended. The sentence was backdated to June to take account of the time he spent in custody in Ireland since his extradition. In effect, the accused is now facing a sentence of three years.

The sentence was imposed on him for money-laundering and for possession of cannabis for sale or supply when its street value exceeded €13,000. The judge said she would not impose the ten-year minimum for that drugs charge because of the accused man’s guilty plea and the additional difficulty faced by the defendant serving a prison sentence in Ireland without being able to speak English.

Judge Helen Boyle said, “Aggravating factors are that you were clearly, actively involved in drug-dealing with a relatively significant amount of cannabis and a large amount of cash. 

"You were actively involved in selling drugs to others. I take it you were aware of the damage done to society by the sale of drugs but you chose to be an active part in that.

“In mitigation, you made early admissions, you accepted responsibility and you have no relevant previous convictions. You were working and have not come to adverse attention since this incident.” 

Background 

Sergeant Leahy said gardaí from the divisional drugs unit were on duty on December 15 2016 when the accused was seen carrying the shopping bag full of cannabis into a house at Radharc An Caisleán, Carrigtwohill, Cork. 

The gardaí entered the house and discovered the two kilos of cannabis, most of it in the bag beside him and also on the floor nearby. His co-accused, who was previously given a similar sentence, was also present.

While Majdan provided gardaí with a false address it was established that he was living at Woodville, Rochestown, Cork, where a follow-up search was carried out and the large stashes of money were found and seized. 

This money has now been forfeited to the state. An order was made for the destruction of the drugs.

More in this section

Cork Weather: County council continuing to grit roads as severe frost and icy conditions forecast Cork Weather: County council continuing to grit roads as severe frost and icy conditions forecast
Babbs Mill Park incident Three children die in icy lake tragedy in England 
Man accused of robbing handbag from 93-year-old after collecting her pension applies for bail Man accused of robbing handbag from 93-year-old after collecting her pension applies for bail
cork court
'Please come forward': Gardaí issue updated appeal for information on murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

'Please come forward': Gardaí issue updated appeal for information on murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more