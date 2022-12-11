Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 20:57

Motorist in Cork caught driving with mattress ‘secured’ to roof with driver’s right hand

In a post on the Garda Síochána’s Southern Region Facebook page, Gardaí said that the car was stopped by the Cork West Roads Policing Unit earlier today.
Amy Nolan

“Yes, the driver is holding the plastic of a mattress while driving.

“Earlier today Cork West Road Policing Unit stopped this car where a mattress was placed on the roof ‘secured’ by the driver's right hand.” 

People have been warned to take extra care on the roads over the coming days as the cold snap continues.

In an update this afternoon, Cork County Council said its road treatment programme will continue treating P1 and P2 routes and will now be extended to treat P3 routes and town centre locations.

Meanwhile, Cork City Council said crews are working round the clock salting and gritting main roads, transport corridors and footpaths.

