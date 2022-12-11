Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 16:43

Man successful in appeal against conviction for assault on infant daughter at Cork court

Judge Helen Boyle said she could not convict the accused beyond reasonable doubt on that charge so she dismissed it.
Defence barrister, Emmet Boyle, submitted that the defence position was that during a row with his wife, his infant daughter jumped on to his lap and there was no deliberate assault.

Liam Heylin

A 43-year-old man successfully appealed a conviction for assaulting his two-year-old daughter but a conviction and four-month suspended sentence for assaulting his then wife was affirmed by the appeal court judge.

However, she convicted him on the assault of his then wife by throwing a spatula at her in the kitchen of their home and affirmed the suspended sentence that had been imposed at Cork District Court.

The woman said she put up her hand to protect her face when the spatula was thrown by the accused and it struck her hand.

The defendant also denied this charge.

In relation to the charge of assaulting his daughter, he said, “She is very close to my heart. How can she (ex-wife) say I would do that? I never hit my children. I love my children. Why should I hit my children.” 

The parties in this case before Cork Circuit Appeals Court cannot be identified as it would lead to identification of the infant, and her identity is protected under the Children’s Act.

The alleged assault on the child related to November 29 2019 and the assault on his then wife occurred on December 2 of that year. 

The husband and wife have since separated.

