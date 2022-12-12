Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 09:58

Cork woman jailed for driving with no insurance

Inspector Pat Murphy said the same motorist had five previous convictions for driving without insurance and two for drink driving.
Judge Marian O’Leary refused an application to suspend the jail term for 35-year-old Martina Higgins of Herbert Lawn, Garryduff, Cork.

A mother of four was given a five-month jail term for driving with no insurance.

“She got a suspended sentence for this previously and it didn’t stop her,” Judge O’Leary said at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, indicated an appeal of the sentence.

When she was stopped on the night of this driving episode on May 3 she refused to give a sample when required.

As well as fines totalling €1,300, the judge banned her from driving for seven years and imposed the five-month prison sentence.

