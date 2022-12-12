Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

Fine for young Cork man who spat at garda

Inspector Brendan McKenna said at Cork District Court that the young man was violent and aggressive at the time
Another €300 fine was imposed on him on the related charge of obstructing Garda McSweeney.

Liam Heylin

An anti-spit guard had to be placed on a young man who failed to stop spitting at a member of An Garda Síochána.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a €300 fine on Ryan Shanahan of Wrenville, Piper’s Cross, Carrigaline, for assaulting Garda Tim McSweeney by spitting at him during an incident in the area on July 14.

Inspector Brendan McKenna said at Cork District Court that the young man was violent and aggressive at the time.

“He continued to spit and an anti-spit guard had to be used,” the inspector said.

While there was evidence of continued drug use by the accused, defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said, “He is finished with that now. For some reason he was extremely intoxicated at the time. That was why he behaved the way he did. There is no excuse for it. He is working fulltime now.”

