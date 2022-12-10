Met Éireann issues status orange weather warning as temperatures set to plummet further

Met Éireann has this afternoon issued a countrywide status orange low temperature and ice warning.

The warning will come into effect at 5pm tomorrow and will remain in place until midday on Monday.

The national forecaster has warned that a "severe frost" and further icy stretches will set in on Sunday night, accompanied by patches of freezing fog.

Status Orange - Low Temperature/Ice warning for Ireland



A severe frost and further icy stretches will set in on Sunday night, accompanied by patches of freezing fog. Temperatures likely to fall below -5 degrees in many areas.



Temperatures, Met Éireann said, are likely to fall below -5 degrees in many areas.

Meanwhile, a status yellow freezing fog warning for Ireland, issued yesterday, remains in place until tomorrow.

The public has been advised that pockets of freezing fog are expected, causing potentially hazardous travel conditions.

Additionally, a winter weather advisory, issued last weekend will remain in effect until Wednesday as the cold snap is set to linger.