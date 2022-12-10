Gardaí renew appeal for information following fatal collision in Macroom

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information following a fatal road traffic collision yesterday afternoon.

A woman, aged in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene after she was knocked down by a lorry on the Main Street in Macroom.

No other injuries were reported.

“A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has re-opened.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“In particular, Gardaí are wishing to speak to any person who may have attended to the woman directly after the collision,” a garda spokesperson said.

In addition, road users who were travelling on the Main Street between 12.30pm and 1pm yesterday and who have any camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.