Inchydoney Beach dog walk to take place in memory of Jean Lowney

Dog lovers are invited to join the Inchydoney Dog Walk, in memory of Jean Lowney, tomorrow, Sunday.

Celebrating what would be her 51st birthday, friends and family have organised, “Jean’s Memorial Birthday Dog Walk”, at Inchydoney Beach on Sunday, December 11, at 2pm.

Jean unexpectedly passed in July of 2022 and was well-known in the Clonakilty community for her love of animals.

Owner of the Dog Caring Service, ‘The Pet Jeanie’, her doggy day care quickly became a second home for her canine clients with busy dog owners entrusting Jean with their pets while they were at work or on holidays.

A walk will take place in memory of Jean Lowney on Sunday.

The memorial walk will take place on the same coastal route that Jean walked the many dogs in her care.

Participants are asked to make a donation to the West Cork Animal Welfare Group, an organisation which Jean supported.

Donations can be made in advance or on the day, with over €300 raised for the Cork animal charity in Ms Lowney’s name to date.