Charity welcomes progress made in cancer research

A CORK-based cancer research charity has welcomed the progress made in the country’s approach to cancer highlighted in the National Cancer Strategy 2017-2026 Implementation Report 2021.

The report, published last week, sets out the progress achieved on the implementation of the Strategy’s recommendations for the improvement of cancer services and the delivery of better outcomes for patients in 2021.

Research Manager at Breakthrough Cancer Research Dr Frances Drummond welcomed the progress being made in Ireland but said that survival from all cancers is not equal.

“Breakthrough Cancer Research welcome the progress made, especially in the increased national effort in cancer prevention, early protection, cancer genetic services and psycho-oncology supports,” Dr Drummond told The Echo.

“However, survival from all cancers is not equal. Cancer at seven sites makes up nearly half of all cancer deaths each year.

“More investment is required into cancer research to drive an increase in knowledge which will drive better prevention, diagnosis, treatment and ultimately better survival for all cancers.”

Speaking about the report, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that the continued implementation of the National Cancer Strategy is “hugely important in ensuring that cancer patients in Ireland receive care at the highest standard”.

“A recent study by the Lancet has shown that cancer survival rates in Ireland for lung, pancreas, rectal, and oesophageal cancers have improved,” he said.

“In 2021, I secured €20m new development funding for cancer services. This funding was used to drive improvements in cancer services and was coupled with €12m Covid-19 funding to help continue to provide critical services for patients during the pandemic. We also continued work with radiology programmes to develop direct access for GPs to radiology diagnostics for patients nationally.”

National Director of the HSE’s National Cancer Control Programme Professor Risteárd Ó Laoide welcomed the new methods of delivery for treatments that were made available and expanded on in 2021.

He also welcomed the expansion of the work of the Irish Cancer Prevention Network, the appointment of acute oncology nurses in the 26 hospitals that provide systemic anti-cancer therapy (SACT), and the appointment of the first dedicated oncologist for adolescent and young adult cancer care.