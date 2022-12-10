Sat, 10 Dec, 2022 - 10:38

South, East, and Midlands to benefit from €663m boost

The Programme will support regional collaboration between researchers, enterprises, local authorities, and communities from both the Southern Region and the Eastern and Midland Region, building capacity and supporting local economies through balanced regional development.
South, East, and Midlands to benefit from €663m boost

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath congratulated the Southern Regional Assembly for managing the programme to full approval.

Ellen O'Regan

The Government and the Southern Regional Assembly have officially launched the European Regional Development Fund programme, which will see €663m invested in the South, East, and Midland regions of the country. The funding is made up of €265m from the European Regional Development Fund and €398m from the Government and will be invested across the areas from 2021 to 2027.

Focusing on ‘Developing Smarter More Competitive Regions’, some of the funding will be targeted at universities and enterprises to promote research and development and strengthen regional innovation. Another priority area in the programme is ‘Creating Greener More Energy Efficient Regions and a Just Transition’, and scaling up investment in improving the energy efficiency of homes. Funding will also be allocated to ‘Supporting Sustainable Urban Development’ by regenerating towns through the Town Centres First Framework.

Director of the Southern Regional Assembly, David Kelly, welcomed the Commission approval as “great news for the two Irish regions in the programme area”.

“The ERDF support will boost investment both within and between the Irish regions in crucial areas, such as driving research and commercialisation, reducing energy poverty, and contributing to local work on sustainable urban development,” he said.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath congratulated the Southern Regional Assembly for managing the programme to full approval.

“This approval allows spending and investment of €663m to get underway across the regions immediately, which will benefit thousands of people over coming years,” he said.

“When matched with Government funding, it represents a continuing concrete and important support mechanism for projects supporting regional research and innovation and addressing the challenges of the green and digital transformation in the regions of Ireland. I wish those involved in implementing this programme every success,” he added.

Funding calls targeting the universities, technological universities, and regional enterprise will be managed by the Higher Education Authority, Science Foundation Ireland, and Enterprise Ireland. SEAI will roll out the deep energy retrofit activity. The Southern Regional Assembly in partnership with local authorities will manage Sustainable Urban Development actions under the Town Centres First framework in selected towns.

Read More

Bandon flood relief scheme to protect almost 400 properties

More in this section

wooden judge on book on the desk Man jailed for 'selling heroin in Cork city' and 'taking on the gardaí at 8.30 in the morning'
‘Huge demand’ for Ukrainian school recently launched in Cork ‘Huge demand’ for Ukrainian school recently launched in Cork
GLOW returns to Cork for the festive season GLOW returns to Cork for the festive season
<p>Met Éireann has extended its countrywide winter weather advisory, stating that it will remain “very cold into the middle of next week”. Picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

Cork weather: Met Éireann extends weather advisory as bitter conditions set to persist

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?
Mahon Point: The one-stop shop for all you need this Christmas Mahon Point: The one-stop shop for all you need this Christmas

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more