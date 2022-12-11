Last curtain call for much loved actor and author Jim

FAMILY of the late renowned figure, James (Jim) McKeon recalled his “final curtain call” this week in a bitter-sweet nod to the Cork man’s love for performing.

The actor, author and playwright had built up a vast collection of work that included several books, poems, plays and artwork that made their mark both in Cork and on an international level.

He had built up a loyal fanbase scattered in locations across the world before being laid to rest following a touching funeral mass in Church of the Real Presence, Curraheen Road.

Jim’s last audience, his son Colin-explained in his eulogy-was the medical team at Cork University Hospital.

“On Monday morning the consultant came in for a very somber conversation,” Colin said.

“There was a team of doctors and nurses- with about 14 in the room. He had the audience in the palm of his hand, hanging on his every word.”

He spoke of how the Fair Hill native refused to let anything get in his way.

“No barrier would stop him,” Colin said. “He completed a masters in history in UCC, despite having neither a degree or a Leaving Cert. He had spoken of taking on a PHD and learned German.”

Colin joked that he often belted out a German song while at home.

“He practiced at the top of lungs, taking over most of the house.”

The Cork man, who lived out his final decade in Bishopstown, was never afraid to try new things.

“Ten years ago he took up painting and he took to it in typical fashion. He quickly went from being several hours on the keyboard to several hours on the canvas.”

The eulogy also touched on Jim’s early years.

“My dad was married for 51 years to our wonderful mum Margaret and has five kids and six grandkids. He was born in Fair Hill and raised his kids at Blarney Street. He spent the last 20 years at Bishopstown.

“He loved the location, the sense of community and the fabulous neighbours. He worked in the post office for 29 years before taking early redundancy and working at a myriad of jobs. He always kept busy. He loved sport and did every sport possible, playing soccer for Cork Celtic, basketball, squash, pitch and putt karate all- at a high level. You name it, our dad was able to excel at it.

"The foundation memory was when he took myself and my two brothers to a Cork and Limerick hurling match in the late seventies to see Jimmy Barry-Murphy score the winning goal. One of his last conversations was asking about the latest results at the World Cup.”

Jim began to nurture his love of the arts later in life.

“It was in the post office that he first got involved in the arts, starting to act and write his own work. This led to a lifetime of creativity, plays of which there are many he produced directed and performed in. Many books were written from thrillers to a biography of frank of O’Connor and a collation of pieces on Padre Pio.

“There was also his award-winning one-man show on Frank O’Connor which facilitated his love of travel. He was asked to perform in America and later converted his work about Frank O’Connor into a full musical which enjoyed a successful run in the everyman. He wrote on Frank O’Connor’s typewriter which was a gift from his widow Harriet Thankfully, he eventually switched to a computer so we could all discard our ear plugs.”

In recent years, James himself recalled how he received a reply just a week after sending her a copy of his new novel at the time — The Spy-Catcher’s Wife.

The book had accompanied a note from the writer detailing the eight serious operations he had endured in one year.

Part of the queen’s letter, dictated to a royal aid, read as follows: “The Queen wishes to thank you for your letter with which you enclosed a copy of your book. Her Majesty was touched that you sent her a present.

“The Queen, however, was sorry to hear that this has been a difficult year for you and of the health challenges you had and hopes you are now feeling better.

“Her majesty greatly appreciated the warm sentiment you expressed and I am to thank you, very much, at your thoughtfulness in writing at this time.”

Jim is survived by his wife Margaret (née Cogan) and much-loved children Andrea, James, Colin, Mark and Ciara. He was also a brother to Pat, Tony, Sean, Maretta and the late Bernard. He was also adored by his grandchildren- Darragh, Eli, Zachary, Jill, Adam and Arlo.