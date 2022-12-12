The Echo teams up with St Vincent De Paul to raise funds for Christmas campaign

ON Saturday, a portion of the cover price of every copy of The Echo on news stands across Cork will go to a good cause this festive period.

This Christmas, the Irish Examiner and The Echo are joining up with St Vincent De Paul to raise much needed funds for families in need.

On Saturday, December 17, we are donating 20c to St Vincent de Paul from every copy of the newspapers sold to help with their Christmas campaign across Cork.

You can pick up your copy of The Echo next Saturday at your local newsagent. You can also donate directly to St Vincent De Paul here.