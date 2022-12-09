Over-65s in Cork play a pivotal role in making Ireland most age-friendly EU country in study

A new report has found that over-65s in Cork play a pivotal role in making Ireland the most age-friendly European country surveyed.

The report, which is based on a Republic of Ireland survey of 1,657 people has found that over-65s in Cork play a vital part in society and in the lives of younger people, by volunteering, mentoring, providing care, and financial contributions.

Across the six countries included in this pan-European survey, UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Ireland, Ireland appeared to be the most age-friendly country.

The Unifying Generations: Building the Pathway to Intergenerational Solidarity report recommends changing perceptions about older people and recognising their value in building intergenerational cohesion.

The survey shows that in Cork, 27% of over-65s provide support to family members, and over a quarter, 26%, provide care to a family member.

In addition, all respondents from Cork provide some level of financial support to younger family members, with 63% giving towards holidays and leisure, 33% contributing household goods, and 20% contributing toward education.

Of the six European countries surveyed, Ireland’s over-65s are the most engaged in their local communities, especially when it comes to volunteering, with 31% volunteering in their local communities, compared to the European average of 19%.

Almost half, 49%, of Irish great-grandparents and 29% of grandparents volunteer in their local communities.

Almost one in five of over-65s in Cork, 19%, volunteer in their local community.

Liz Downes, who is 73 years old and from Mitchelstown in Co. Cork, is very involved in her local community and is the area commissioner for the Girl Guides senior branch covering Cork.

Ms Downes commends Mitchelstown as an age-friendly town where she actively supports voluntary organisations in her role as a community champion, working with Age Friendly Ireland.

She is also secretary of the Cope Foundation and also finds time to work with Muintir Na Tire.

She believes young people can learn a lot from spending time with the older generation.

“We can learn from them and they can learn from us,” Ms Downes said.

“They share their thoughts around life and their use of technology and we share our experiences of our younger life without technology.

“When I bring the girl guides camping they aren’t allowed their phones, except for half an hour a day to check in with home, so they have freedom, be present and enjoy themselves without distractions,” she said.

The survey found that younger people in Ireland value highly the role of the older generation.

Fully 84% of adults aged 18-40 surveyed in Cork said the support they receive from over-65s in their daily life was very important or somewhat important.

In this, Ireland ranked second after Spain, at 87%, and above the European average of 83%.

Speaking at the report’s launch, Mary Butler, Minister of State in the Department of Health, with responsibility for Mental Health and Older People, acknowledged the contribution of older people in Irish society.

“By 2051, the number of people over the age of 65 in Ireland is expected to double,” Ms Butler said.

“This demographic shift is often seen as a burden when in reality older people are an extremely valuable asset to our society.” Ms Butler said the report highlighted the role over-65s play in our country, in volunteering, caring for others and mentoring, and in supporting links between generations.

“The lived experience of older people enriches all our lives,” she said.