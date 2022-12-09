Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 10:54

Garda investigation launched following incident in Cork City

A Garda investigation has been launched following an incident in Cork City yesterday evening.

Amy Nolan

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo that Gardaí were alerted following reports of a car being damaged and a fire at a house in Meadow Park in Ballyvolane shortly before 8pm yesterday evening.

“It’s understood the fire was quickly extinguished by Fire Services.

“No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

“The scene was examined by Garda Scenes of Crime officers.

“The incident is under investigation and enquiries are ongoing,” the spokesperson continued.

Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn said he was relieved that no one was injured as a result of the incident but condemned the behaviour as “totally unacceptable”.

