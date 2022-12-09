Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 09:30

Leesiders urged to talk about inclusion

The Cope Foundation, which is one of Ireland's largest disability organisations, and its charity partner Trigon Hotels, hosted a special event on Cork's Harley Street at the weekend.
The Metropole Hotel's Callum, Maurice and Estelle celebrating International Day of Persons with Disability. Maurice and Estelle are supported by Cope's Ability@Work programme. Pic: Matthew Murphy

Donal O’Keeffe

A LEADING Cork charity has marked International Day of Persons with Disabilities by encouraging Leesiders to chat about inclusion.

The Cope Foundation, which is one of Ireland’s largest disability organisations, and its charity partner Trigon Hotels, hosted a special event on Cork’s Harley Street at the weekend.

Members of the public had an opportunity to speak with people supported by Cope Foundation, while enjoying complimentary festive treats and being entertained by Cork buskers and TikTok stars Korey Power and Dylan Brickley.

As a way of starting a conversation about inclusion, people at the special event were encouraged to write down on a piece of paper what inclusion means to them.

The event formed part of Cope Foundation’s Light Up Cork campaign, which asks people to visit the charity’s virtual giving page this Christmas and to dedicate a star to a loved one. By lighting up a star, Cork people can also shine a light on inclusion.

Sean Abbott, CEO of the Cope Foundation, thanked charity partners Trigon Hotels.

“Without their support, the event would not have been possible,” Mr Abbott said. 

“We were delighted to collaborate with the team and celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities together.”

Peter Loughnane, marketing and sales director with Trigon Hotels, said the best part of the day had been having the opportunity to encouraging everyone who had been at the event to talk about inclusion, and what it meant to them.

Cope Foundation supports 2,800 people who have an intellectual disability and/or autism, and the charity helps them to live a life of their choosing.

The charity has a growing network of 70 centres stretching from East Cork to West Cork.

Light Up Cork, designed by graphic designer Amy Begley, who is supported by Cope Foundation, shows a night sky over a number of well-known Cork landmarks which represent some of the towns and areas where Cope Foundation’s services are available.

To light up a star online visit https://lightupcork.ie/

Ballyvolane gets public access defibrillator

