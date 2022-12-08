Cork man receives suspended sentence for possession of rounds of ammunition

TEN rounds of ammunition for a gun were found in a house at Classes Lake, Ovens, Co Cork.

The man responsible for the ammunition has been given a four-month suspended jail term.

Jamie Holland, of The Heathers, Classes Lake pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of the ammunition at his home on February 4, 2021.

Inspector Brendan McKenna said at Cork District Court that Garda Michael Harney was present at the defendant’s home in relation to an unrelated matter when the ammunition came to light.

Frank Buttimer, defending, said the young main claimed that, “While cleaning up an old house he found the ammunition and kept them to show to his grandfather who had been in the army.”

Mr Buttimer said while the accused had been coming to Garda attention at that time, his situation had stabilised and he was now working in a position of some responsibility.

“This discarded material was found in his house which was visited by the guards for other reasons — long since past. He did not have this for any sinister purpose. His grandfather did have an association with the army years ago.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “I hope this is the end of it,” as he imposed the suspended jail term.