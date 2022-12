THE people of Cork are being asked to support the expansion of the Mercy University Hospital’s psychological service for cancer patients this Christmas.

The Mercy Hospital Foundation Christmas Appeal is asking people to donate to help fund psycho-oncology services at the hospital which provide specialised emotional and psychological support to cancer patients and their loved ones as they face this difficult battle.

Jean O’Connor, mother of Louise, who received treatment from the Mercy, explained that Louise had been unwell for a few weeks on and off with what everyone thought was a vomiting bug coming up to December 2020.

One day one of her eyes turned inwards and she was sent to the Bon Secours in Cork where a CT scan revealed a brain tumour on December 8, 2020.

Louise O'Connor.

Ms O’Connor said they were rushed to Temple Street Hospital, where a few days later, surgeons performed a 10-hour surgery to safely remove what they could of the tumour.

Louise remained in Temple Street until February 2021 where she underwent intense rehab. During this time Louise had another MRI which revealed that the tumour had grown back and was transferred to Crumlin Hospital for chemotherapy before arriving at the Mercy in February 2021.

Louise was then referred to the hospital’s Paediatric Oncology Outreach Nursing Service (POONS).

Nurses began visiting the O’Connors’ home once a week to do Louise’s bloods, medication, and her dressings.

The Mercy University Hospital at Grenville Place, Cork City. Pic: Larry Cummins.

She fought through brain surgery, intensive rehab, and months of chemotherapy before her fight ended in December 2021.

“Louise fought until the very end, with dignity and bravery for such a little girl,” said mum Jean.

She was so young, but never let her cancer define her or break her spirit. We are so proud of her and always will be. At the Mercy, they couldn’t do more for you.

“From the household staff to the porters, to the social workers, to the nurses and to the doctors, everyone in the Mercy and the POONS was incredible.

“They know you, they know Louise, and you know they care about you,” said Jean.

Dr Tara Houlihan, senior clinical psychologist with psycho-oncology at the Mercy, said: “No family member is untouched when a cancer diagnosis enters a family.

“It is vitally important that we can offer psychological support to patients with cancer, however, it is also important that their family members are offered support when this is required.

Being able to expand our services will mean we can help so many more children like Louise and her family members.

Paschal McCarthy, chief executive of the Mercy Hospital Foundation, said that no donation is too small, and that people’s generosity could make the world of difference to those with cancer, and their families this Christmas.