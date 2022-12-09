Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

Funding for consultant ophthalmology surgeon at Cork hospital secured

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed to Fine Gael’s Spokesperson on Health Colm Burke during a meeting of the Committee on Health that funding will now be provided for a consultant ophthalmology surgeon.
The South Infirmary-Victoria Hospital, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Breda Graham

Funding for a consultant ophthalmology surgeon at the regional department of ophthalmology at the South Infirmary-Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH) has been approved.

It comes following concerns raised by the TD about the potential delay in the transfer of the ophthalmology services from Cork University Hospital (CUH) to the new ophthalmology theatre at SIVUH as funding had to be sanctioned in order for the transfer to take place.

Deputy Burke raised his concerns during Topical Issues in the Dáil last week which was dealt with by Minister of State with Responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan.

In a response on behalf of the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Deputy Burke was told the HSE had advised that approval for an additional Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon post was being examined in the context of the funding available in 2023 in order to further expand the current service.

It has since been confirmed to the Deputy that this funding has now been secured.

Speaking to The Echo, Deputy Burke said: "There is a piece of equipment for one theatre which is not available until December 15. 

"If that is delivered both the new outpatient unit and two new theatres should open at the very latest by the end of January 2023."

