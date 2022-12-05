The Everyman and CADA thrilled to announce this year's panto will be the most inclusive ever

THIS year’s pantomime showing Cinderella which will be held in The Everyman during the Christmas period promises to be the most inclusive pantomime ever.

The official opening night for The Everyman panto was held on Thursday evening and both The Everyman and CADA are thrilled to announce this year’s production will be the most inclusive.

It will feature an audio-described performance and touch tour on Thursday, December 29 and an ISL-interpreted performance on Saturday, January 7.

What classic tale do you think of when you hear stepmother, ugly stepsisters, a lost shoe, and a handsome prince? This year’s Panto Cinderella is the wonderful tale of a girl with a dream, a spell that’s broken at midnight and a fairy godmother, all with a modern Panto twist!

The Everyman Executive Director, Seán Kelly, said it will be the most ‘inclusive’ panto ever. “The Everyman has always aimed to be for everyone, a home for all the citizens of Cork, young and old. We are so pleased that Christmas 2022 will see us present our most inclusive panto ever with more performances to suit even more children and grown-ups. We simply can’t wait to welcome all to Cinderella.” Catherine Mahon-Buckley said the panto is for everyone. “When you think of panto in Cork, you think of The Everyman. The Everyman panto is for everyone, because when you wish upon a star, it makes no difference who you are.

“We're so excited to have audiences join us for The Everyman's ISL performance and our very first audio-described performance with touch tour this festive season. Our cast of characters will be there to welcome you all into the magical world of Cinderella,” she added.

To book your tickets for the audio-described performance and touch tour of Cinderella email access@everymancork.com, or call 021-450 1780.

Tickets for the ISL-interpreted performance can be booked via the website everymancork.com, in person or by calling the box office.

The box office opening times are from Monday to Saturday, 12pm to 7.30pm and 5pm on non-performance days. It will also be open on Sunday and Bank Holidays from 4pm to 7.30pm on performance days only.