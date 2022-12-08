Pictures: SHARE host Christmas lunch ahead of annual fundraising drive 

SHEARE Street was filled with festive cheer yesterday as SHARE hosted its annual Christmas lunch for residents and student volunteers.

SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly) manages 140 homes for elderly people across seven Cork locations, which school students visit on a weekly basis, in between fundraising to support the service.

Staff Kathleen Rohan, Melissa Pasley, Carmel Ruth and Gina Murphy attending the annual SHARE Christmas dinner on Wednesday 7th December, 2pm, at Br Jerome Day Care Centre, Sheare St Cork. Pic :Larry Cummins

Speaking in the Br Jerome Centre, Ballyphehane native Declan Myers said that after five years living with SHARE, staff and students are “like a family”.

“The students call over every Wednesday, they’re outstanding, they really are,” he said. “They learn something from us, and we learn something from them too, certainly as far as modern technology goes.”

Angela Mendes and Jack Barrett attending the annual SHARE Christmas dinner on Wednesday 7th December, 2pm, at Br Jerome Day Care Centre, Sheare St Cork. The Echo. Pic :Larry Cummins

James Ryan, who is originally from Clare but spent 46 years in London, found a home with SHARE three years ago.

“I’m very happy, it’s wonderful, all the staff are wonderful, the students, they’re wonderful, and the people on the executive board of SHARE are wonderful,” he said.

Declan Myers attending the annual SHARE Christmas dinner on Wednesday 7th December, 2pm, at Br Jerome Day Care Centre, Sheare St Cork. Pic :Larry Cummins

Bridget Murphy spent many years in Dublin, but has been back in her native Cork living with SHARE for three years.

“I really love it here. It’s near the shops, and I love my place. I have all my decorations up now, so it’s really lovely. The staff are all so nice, they really got to know me,” she said.

CBC students Tadhg O'Brien and Aryan Nasser helping out at the annual SHARE Christmas dinner on Wednesday 7th December, 2pm, at Br Jerome Day Care Centre, Sheare St Cork. Pic :Larry Cummins

Jack Barrett, a fifth year student in Presentation Brothers Cork, said he has been touched by the work that SHARE does and the weekly visits to residents.

“Every Wednesday, we’ll do whatever they want us to do, whether it’s run an errand or sit down and chat, basically just checking in on them,” he said. “These people know so much, they have so many stories to tell, we learn so much from what they have to say to us.”

Catherine O'Brien, Kathleen Rohan, Sean McCarthy and Sarah Ryan attending the annual SHARE Christmas dinner on Wednesday 7th December, 2pm, at Br Jerome Day Care Centre, Sheare St Cork. Ellen O'Regan / The Echo. Pic: Larry Cummins

Kate Holohan, a fifth year student at St Angela’s College, urges people to donate to students out and about collecting for SHARE this Christmas.

“The students are out fundraising every day, and they’re here every week as well giving their time,” she said. “With all the elderly people, you can see the impact it has on them to have a social aspect in their life that they might not get otherwise.”

Osawuese Edomwande and Kayleigh Aherne, Presentation Secondary School, Ballyphehane and Kate Holohan, St Angela's attending the annual SHARE Christmas dinner on Wednesday 7th December, 2pm, at Br Jerome Day Care Centre, Sheare St Cork.Pic :Larry Cummins

The annual SHARE Christmas street collection will be launched with the blessing of the Patrick Street crib next Wednesday, December 14, at 5.45pm.