Upgraded nature trail at Moanbaun Woods

AN exciting new recreation facility has been officially opened at a popular woodland in Cork.

Coillte’s Moanbaun Woods just outside Watergrasshill now has an upgraded nature trail in addition to new picnic furniture and a new car park.

The upgraded nature trail offers visitors an interactive experience as they walk through the forest using digital QR codes.

The trail is a self-guided, educational route consisting of 13 information points.

Each point has an interpretative panel with nuggets of interesting information on the local flora and fauna of the woodland.

These new developments have been in put in place by Coillte, with support from Cork County Council, Watergrasshill Community Association, and the Department of Rural and Community Development through the outdoor recreation infrastructure scheme.

Watergrasshill Community Association also received financial support from Kepak for a survey of the woodland.

In addition, the association received guidance and support from ecologists Leslie Lewis and John Deasy.

“Coillte is delighted to welcome visitors to the newly upgraded nature trail here at Coillte’s Moanbaun Woods, an amenity that’s been very popular with the community since it was first opened to the public in November 2000,” said Coillte head of recreation Daithi de Forge.

“This lovely forest is just one of Coillte’s 250 recreational forests nationwide.

“The new looped walk here at Moanbaun takes the visitor through the forest with clearly marked signs showing off the natural beauty of the woodland.

“These developments on the trail will be an exciting new addition to the visitor’s experience.

“We’d also like to pay tribute to Barry Curtin from the Watergrasshill Community Association for his support in enabling this development.”

Details of the new walk at Moanbaun, including directions to the forest, may be found at www.coillte.ie.