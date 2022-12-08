Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 08:30

Woman accused of throwing garden gnome at neighbour

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until January 18, 2023, at Cork District Court.
Woman accused of throwing garden gnome at neighbour

A GARDEN gnome was allegedly thrown at a woman’s head when she responded to a knock on the front door of her home at 3am. File image. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A GARDEN gnome was allegedly thrown at a woman’s head when she responded to a knock on the front door of her home at 3am.

Inspector Brendan McKenna outlined details of the alleged incident at Cork District Court. He said the DPP had directed it would be a suitable case to be heard at district court level. Judge Olann Kelleher accepted jurisdiction to hear the case when he heard the alleged facts.

Laura Malone, aged 34, of 39 St Michael’s Lawn, Mahon, Cork, is charged with assault causing harm to the other woman.

“The injured party alleged that she opened the door of her home at 3am on August 12, 2021,” said Insp McKenna. 

“She was at home in bed when she heard a loud banging at her front door. She looked out and saw her friend and neighbour, Laura Malone, outside.

“She went to answer the front door to Ms Malone who was standing four or five feet away with her hands behind her back. She said, ‘do you want a fight?’ 

"Without warning, she threw a precast garden gnome at [the householder], striking her in the head. 

"She was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. She had to have six stitches to her lip and she had a large haematoma to her forehead.”

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until January 18, 2023, at Cork District Court.

More in this section

Three Cork Lotto tickets win €50k each Three Cork Lotto tickets win €50k each
Man (20s) hospitalised in northside assault Man (20s) hospitalised in northside assault
Man accused of Cork post office robberies applies for bail Man accused of Cork post office robberies applies for bail
cork court
<p>Repairs to Youghal lighthouse will receive total funding of €52,470, and repairs to Baltimore Harbour Barrack Point Sherkin Island lighthouse will be funded to a total of €44,107. Picture: Howard Crowdy</p>

Cork coastal projects to receive €6m in Brexit-related funding

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety
It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more