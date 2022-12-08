Man accused of Cork post office robberies applies for bail

THE 49-year-old man accused of carrying out three post office raids in the hope of getting money to travel to America to meet his fiancée is now hoping to be released on bail by the High Court.

Fintan Tindley, of Loughmahon Avenue, Mahon, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison yesterday.

“We anticipate he will be reached in the High Court bail application list tomorrow,” said his solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnabháin.

Inspector Brendan McKenna sought a two-week adjournment of the case to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until December 21 and told the accused that if he was successful in his appeal to the High Court for bail he was obliged to appear in court in person on the adjourned date.

Mr Tindley, who was employed as a HSE homecare assistant, was charged with robbery of South Douglas Rd Post Office on November 11, attempted robbery of the same premises on November 18, and robbery of Ballintemple Post Office on November 16.

Allegations

Detective Garda Kevin Motherway said at the original bail hearing that it was alleged that the accused entered the South Douglas Rd post office wearing a hat and mask and that he caught a 77-year-old man who was a customer and put a knife to his throat as he made a demand for money from behind the counter.

The accused got away with €2,380.

In Ballintemple, he allegedly entered the post office with a similar concealment of his identity and grabbed a 44-year-old woman and put a knife to her throat and demanded money from staff before making off with €1,300.

In the third alleged incident on South Douglas Rd, a 44-year-old woman was grabbed, but the accused ended up running away empty-handed when a panic alarm was triggered.

One of the grounds for objecting to bail was the allegation that the accused was a flight risk as he had travelled to the US twice this year to meet up with a woman he had met online and to whom he had become engaged and whom he was planning to visit again.

The detective said the accused told them he was “desperate to travel again to the United States to meet her”.

Mr Ó Donnabháin said the accused had no previous convictions of any kind.