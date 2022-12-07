Cork coastal projects to receive €6m in Brexit-related funding

SIX MILLION euro in increased Brexit-related funding for marine-based projects along Cork’s coastline has been announced by the Government.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue as part of the second tranche of the Brexit Adjustment: Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme 2022 – 2023.

In total, the scheme entails funding of €55.3m for 164 projects around the Irish coast.

Mr McConalogue approved funding for 54 new projects and provided additional funding for 19 previously approved projects which had requested additional funding in light of cost increases, and raised the rate of funding provided for all projects to 95%.

All projects approved under the scheme will benefit from this rate, and the remaining 5% must be provided by the local authority from its own resources.

Marine projects in Cork will benefit from a total increase in funding of €6,032,337, with the single greatest over-all investment being €1,779,138 going toward dredging work in Ballycotton harbour.

The total investment in the Ballycotton scheme represents an increase from funding of €1.41m already announced, and will cover 95% of the €1.87m cost of the dredging works.

Ballycotton will also benefit from increased funding for sea wall repairs and upgrades to a total of €329,937.

The new Kinsale fishing pontoon, announced earlier this year as being funded to the tune of €1.2m is now to be €1.36m in total, and slip improvements in Kinsale will now be funded to €200,343.

Works in Courtmacsherry will receive increased investment too, with dredging works now being funded to a total of €617,500, pontoon replacement to €100,496, and safety works on the pier now receiving €54,501.

Dredging works at Glengarriff will be funded to €237,500, and safety improvement works at Baltimore will receive a total of €190,000.

Repairs to Youghal lighthouse will receive total funding of €52,470, and repairs to Baltimore Harbour Barrack Point Sherkin Island lighthouse will be funded to a total of €44,107.

Provision of a new access pontoon at Cappagh Pier will be funded to €490,865.

Commenting on the increased scheme contribution the Minister said it was vital that this capital injection delivered benefits to coastal rural communities, especially in the current challenging economic environment.

“To best provide for project delivery I considered it prudent to confer additional funding to projects that have been impacted by higher-than-expected construction costs and to increase the scheme contribution thus reducing the local authority contribution,” Mr McConalogue said.

“This funding will support local authorities to rejuvenate Ireland’s coastal and marine infrastructure specifically to address the economic consequences of Brexit arising from the implications to the Irish fishing industry.

“Again, I must acknowledge the cooperation and engagement between local authorities, coastal communities and political representatives to make this happen,” he said.

The added investment was welcomed by Cork East Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor, who noted, in particular, the increased investment in the Ballycotton dredging scheme and the repairs to Youghal lighthouse.

I strongly urge Cork County Council to prioritise the delivery on all projects across Cork so that this important economic stimulus can be delivered,” Mr O’Connor said.

“The Brexit Adjustment Reserve funding is only available until the end of 2023 and is a huge opportunity to reinvigorate our public marine infrastructure.” The news was also welcomed by Christopher O’Sullivan, Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West.

“We need to continue investing more in our marine infrastructure,”

Mr O’Sullivan said.