Ann’s story wins award for ‘The Echo’

The Echo has won a prestigious national award for its coverage of mental health issues.

Ann Murphy won a Mental Health Media Award (MHMA) in the category Mental Health Journalism: Local Print/Online for her story “‘This is the only chance I have to survive’: Cork woman fears she will die without inpatient treatment for eating disorder”.

Also shortlisted for an award was The Echo’s Chris Dunne for “‘New ‘Dudes and Dogs’ walking group aims to boost mental health”.

Headline, Ireland’s national media programme for responsible reporting and representation of mental ill health and suicide, announced the winners at this year’s MHMA in Dublin.

Ms Murphy said she was delighted for Lisa Murphy (no relation), who had trusted her with her story.

“The support of The Echo in recognising the importance of covering mental health issues like eating disorders is very important at a time when funding is not available for the majority of people battling with conditions like anorexia and bulimia and other eating disorders,” Ann Murphy said.

Maurice Gubbins, editor of The Echo, said he was very happy for both Ms Murphy and Ms Dunne, and he congratulated Ms Murphy on her win.

“Ann is a brilliant journalist with a proven record of highlighting the issues that matter to people in Cork, and everyone in The Echo is delighted for her,” Mr Gubbins said.