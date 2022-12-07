Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 17:24

Public invited to attend free play in Cork's Granary Theatre 

Yellow described as "a joyous, uplifting piece of theatre" written by Jody O’Neill, writer of the award-winning, What I (Don’t) Know About Autism will be staged in the Granary Theatre tomorrow afternoon. 
Pictured is Eleanor Walsh who stars in Yellow, which will be staged in the Granary Theatre today.

Amy Nolan

The play follows the story of Lizzie, a creature of habit, and how her life is irrevocably changed when she sleeps through her alarm clock and has to break her routine, with very unexpected consequences.

Yellow will be followed by a discussion on inclusion, disability and diversity, designed in collaboration with Sinéad Dunne Finnegan and facilitated by Sinéad, alongside students from UCC's Certificate in Disability-Inclusive Practice.

Jody O'Neill is an artist with autism who is currently the Cork Opera House and UCC theatre artist in residence.

The play is a relaxed performance and is suitable for all ages.

Tickets for Yellow, which commences at 2pm tomorrow, are free of charge but must be reserved in advance via Eventbrite

UCC Enactus happy to make positive impact

