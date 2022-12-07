Remembering an adored Cork author, actor and legend

EVEN at eighty years of age, author, actor and all-round Cork legend the late James (Jim) McKeon continued to have the world at his feet.

An inspiration to many, the Bishopstown man was revered both locally and across the world. His poetry and literature have graced the pages of publications worldwide garnering a loyal fan base, many of whom were based in the US. Impressively, Mr McKeon cited the late Queen Elizabeth II among his legion of fans.

In recent years, James recalled how he received a reply just a week after sending her a copy of his new novel at the time — The Spy-Catcher’s Wife.

The book had accompanied a note from the writer detailing the eight serious operations he had endured in one year.

Part of the queen’s letter, dictated to a royal aid, read as follows: “The Queen wishes to thank you for your letter with which you enclosed a copy of your book. Her Majesty was touched that you sent her a present.

“The Queen, however, was sorry to hear that this has been a difficult year for you and of the health challenges you had and hopes you are now feeling better.

"Her majesty greatly appreciated the warm sentiment you expressed and I am to thank you, very much, at your thoughtfulness in writing at this time.”

Mr McKeon had expressed how touched he was by the letter. Despite relentless health issues, his determination to succeed at every turn only grew stronger.

The Cork man was also dedicated to preserving the legacy of Cork author Frank O’Connor.

This was most evident in Frank O’Connor’s widely acclaimed biography penned by Mr McKeon. However, many of Jim’s fascinating tales stemmed from his own humble beginnings where he grew up at Killbarry Cottages.

He previously recalled how the fire brigade would hose down the lane for the Eucharistic Procession while women scrubbed the street clean. Another one of his anecdotes described how a woman called to a shop on her wedding day in search of a wedding ring to borrow.

The popular Cork character had fond memories of working as a telegram boy for the post office. He spoke of how he was secretly able to use quiet time to hone his skills as a writer. A talented performer, Jim also found time for singing and acting too. In his younger years, James thrived as an accomplished athlete, excelling in every sport he turned his hand to.

In later years he developed an on-screen presence, rubbing shoulders with well-known actors including Seán Connery and Anthony Hopkins in minor film roles. In all, he had penned 20 plays and an additional 20 books before his passing.

Despite his success, Jim never forgot where he came from and carried his love of all things local to Halldene in Bishopstown.

In an interview for The Echo’s weekly Characters of Cork series, Jim opened up about his love for his community.

“I love where I am and I have lovely neighbours,” he had told The Echo.

Jim is survived by his wife Margaret (née Cogan) and much-loved children Andrea, James, Colin, Mark and Ciara. He was also a brother to Pat, Tony, Sean, Maretta and the late Bernard. He was also adored by his grandchildren- Darragh, Eli, Zachary, Jill, Adam and Arlo.