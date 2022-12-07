10th and final Danny Crowley Christmas Swim will add to over €150,000 raised for Mercy 

ORGANISERS of the 10th and final Danny Crowley Christmas swim are inviting anyone willing to take the plunge to join in to raise funds for the Mercy Hospital Foundation’s Kids & Teens Appeal.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the memorial swim for Carrigaline teenager Danny Crowley, who sadly passed away after a tough battle with Leukaemia in 2013.

When Danny passed away, his friends and family set up the Danny Crowley Christmas Swim as their way to remember him, while at the same time raising funds for the Mercy Kids & Teens Appeal.

To date, the people of Carrigaline and beyond who have braved the elements on Christmas Day, have raised over €153,000 for the Mercy Hospital Kids & Teens Appeal, and in particular the Paediatric Outreach Oncology Nursing Service (POONS), which supports Cork’s youngest cancer patients.

Olga Buckley, Paediatric Oncology/ Haematology CNS in the Mercy University Hospital, said that POONS gives children like Danny “some normalisation of family life during cancer treatment” though a home-based option, and reduces hospital admissions.

This will be the final year of the memorial swim, and organisers are inviting swimmers to take part on Christmas Day at 10:30am on Myrtleville Beach, or at any time and place that suits them from December 17th onwards.

Danny’s mom, Majella Crowley, is extremely proud of the swim which has grown to over 500 swimmers each year, and said that POONS and the entire team in the Children’s Leukaemia unit in the Mercy “provided invaluable support to Danny and our family”.

“As this year will be the last official Danny Crowley Christmas Swim, we’re encouraging as many people as possible to come out and make a big splash and help us raise vital funds for the Mercy Kids & Teens Appeal,” she said.

Register at https://www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie/dannycrowleyswim-registration/