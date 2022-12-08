Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

‘Jab’ well done for West Cork mobile vax unit

Cora Hayes, vaccination lead at the West Cork vaccination clinic is urging people to continue protecting themselves against Covid-19 this Christmas.
‘Jab’ well done for West Cork mobile vax unit

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is encouraging everyone to top up their protection against viruses this Winter by keeping up to date with their Covid-19 vaccinations in the run-up to Christmas 2022.

Sarah Horgan

A MOBILE vaccination unit is set to operate in Clonakilty today as part of efforts to increase top-up vaccination rates ahead of Christmas.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is encouraging everyone to top up their protection against viruses this Winter by keeping up to date with their Covid-19 vaccinations in the run-up to Christmas 2022.

The mobile vaccination unit, which was put in place to facilitate access to vaccinations, will run a pop-up clinic at Clonakilty GAA club today (December 8).

It will operate from 10am to 12.30pm, and 1.20pm to 3pm. People are invited to book appointments but the clinic will also be accepting walk-ins on the day. Anyone interested can check their eligibility by visiting the HSE website.

Cora Hayes, vaccination lead at the West Cork vaccination clinic is urging people to continue protecting themselves against Covid-19 this Christmas.

“There is still time to boost your protection before Christmas,” she said.

“If you get your vaccination this week, you will have the best protection possible by the time Christmas comes in just over two weeks time.

“Covid-19 is still here, and topping up your vaccination is the best way to reduce the chance of your festive plans being disrupted.”

Head of Health and Wellbeing with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Gabrielle O’Keeffe welcomed the introduction of the mobile unit.

“Our clinics are open over the coming days and we are inviting those who require either a first dose, second dose or a booster dose,” she said.

“Topping up on your vaccinations will give you the best protection from serious illness caused by Covid-19.”

Members of the public can book their appointment online as well as finding out opening times of other clinics here.

Read More

Site announced for new elective hospital in Cork

More in this section

Three Cork Lotto tickets win €50k each Three Cork Lotto tickets win €50k each
Man (20s) hospitalised in northside assault Man (20s) hospitalised in northside assault
Ann’s story wins award for ‘The Echo’ Ann’s story wins award for ‘The Echo’
cork health
<p>Repairs to Youghal lighthouse will receive total funding of €52,470, and repairs to Baltimore Harbour Barrack Point Sherkin Island lighthouse will be funded to a total of €44,107. Picture: Howard Crowdy</p>

Cork coastal projects to receive €6m in Brexit-related funding

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety
It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more