‘Jab’ well done for West Cork mobile vax unit

A MOBILE vaccination unit is set to operate in Clonakilty today as part of efforts to increase top-up vaccination rates ahead of Christmas.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is encouraging everyone to top up their protection against viruses this Winter by keeping up to date with their Covid-19 vaccinations in the run-up to Christmas 2022.

The mobile vaccination unit, which was put in place to facilitate access to vaccinations, will run a pop-up clinic at Clonakilty GAA club today (December 8).

It will operate from 10am to 12.30pm, and 1.20pm to 3pm. People are invited to book appointments but the clinic will also be accepting walk-ins on the day. Anyone interested can check their eligibility by visiting the HSE website.

Cora Hayes, vaccination lead at the West Cork vaccination clinic is urging people to continue protecting themselves against Covid-19 this Christmas.

“There is still time to boost your protection before Christmas,” she said.

“If you get your vaccination this week, you will have the best protection possible by the time Christmas comes in just over two weeks time.

“Covid-19 is still here, and topping up your vaccination is the best way to reduce the chance of your festive plans being disrupted.”

Head of Health and Wellbeing with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Gabrielle O’Keeffe welcomed the introduction of the mobile unit.

“Our clinics are open over the coming days and we are inviting those who require either a first dose, second dose or a booster dose,” she said.

“Topping up on your vaccinations will give you the best protection from serious illness caused by Covid-19.”

Members of the public can book their appointment online as well as finding out opening times of other clinics here.