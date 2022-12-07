Consultations begin on Farranree and Fair Hill road works

PUBLIC consultation has commenced on a significant active travel improvement works scheme proposed for the northside of the city.

Cork City Council has given notice of its intention to carry out the works at Knockpogue Avenue in Farranree and Knockfree Avenue in Fair Hill.

The proposed development consists of the provision of 1.4km of cycle tracks and cycle lanes on both sides of Knockpogue Avenue and Knockfree Avenue between Bride Valley Park and Sunvalley Drive.

The proposed scheme also includes the replacement of three roundabouts along Knockpogue Avenue and Knockfree Avenue with signalised junctions.

These are the roundabout at the junction of Knockpogue Avenue and Fairfield Avenue, the roundabout at the junction of Knockpogue Avenue, Knockfree Avenue and Fair Hill and the roundabout at the junction of Knockfree Avenue, Sunvalley Drive, St Colmcille’s Road and Gurranabraher Road.

It also includes modification to the layout of the junction between Knockpogue Avenue and Fairfield Road, the tightening of various junction radii and the provision of raised table crossings along the length of the scheme.

In addition, it would see the extension of the raised table crossing at the junction of Knockfree Avenue and Innishannon Road and the provision of two uncontrolled crossing points in this area along with the provision of a toucan crossing to the east of the junction between Knockpogue Avenue and Fairfield Road.

Traffic calming measures around the schools on Knockpogue Avenue, upgrades to the existing pedestrian crossing points along Knockpogue Avenue, the provision of bike parking facilities at key locations, landscaping works and upgrades to public lighting also form part of the scheme.

Cork City Council say the scheme is aimed at promoting the use of cycling and walking in the area and at improving safety of all road users in the vicinity of the schools on Knockfree Avenue.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent told The Echo that he and his party colleague Cllr Kenneth Collins have requested an information meeting to be held on the proposed scheme for local residents and stakeholders.

For more information on the scheme, or to make an online submission or observation, see https://consult.corkcity.ie/en

The deadline for receipt of submissions and observations is on or before 5pm on January 27, 2023.