Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 19:55

Suspended term for worker over goods theft from couriers in Cork

At Cork District Court John Paul Thornton of St Vincent’s Hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, has pleaded guilty to the theft of property from his then employer on November 24, 2021.

Liam Heylin

A 41-year-old man working for Fastway Couriers was caught removing a total of €866 worth of property from parcels for delivery.

Inspector Mark Keating said that the property stolen in Cork included a television, earphones, a watch, trainers, jewellery and clothing.

Now at Cork District Court John Paul Thornton of St Vincent’s Hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, has pleaded guilty to the theft of property from his then employer on November 24, 2021.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that theft from an employer was a serious charge and a terrible breach of trust, particularly so when it was committed by a man with five previous convictions for theft and six for burglary.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said that the defendant’s family had supported him through a three-month residential addiction treatment programme in Westport, Co Mayo.

This has enabled him to come off heroin and he is now clear of all drugs since June, the solicitor said.

Thornton is also doing follow-up meetings to address his issues.

“He had a job with this company for a number of weeks and he was in dispute about a wage matter and he reacted by taking these items over a short period.

“He was angry about the way he thought he was being treated. It was an employment issue,” Mr Buttimer said.

He said all the stolen property was recovered.

Judge Kelleher said he would take into consideration the three-month residential programme undertaken by the accused.

“It is a breach of trust,” he said.

“I will impose a 10-month sentence suspended on condition that he stays out of trouble for the next two years,” the judge said.

<p> IE STOCK GENERIC IMAGE 21/09/2022 law courts gardaí solicitors barristers legal judges jury jail prison fines witness.</p>

