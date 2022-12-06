Cork-based company announces partnership with Dell

A company headquartered in Cork, Nexalus, has announced a new partnership with Dell Technologies.

Nexalus are offering the next generation of electronic cooling to customers in sectors such as Retail, Defence, Marine, Industrial, Automotive, Telecommunications, and Healthcare.

Nexalus has its headquarters in Cork with two R&D centres in at Trinity College Dublin, and Nexalus Labs at Mergon International, Westmeath.

The company also has two co founders from Cork, CEO Kenneth O’Mahony and COO Dr Cathal Wilson, along with Trinity associate professor Dr Anthony Robinson.

From desktops to servers, custom Nexalus cooling is now available across the Dell Technologies range, including the Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and OptiPlex workstations.

Working in collaboration with Dell Technologies OEM Solutions engineers, the innovative and patented Nexalus liquid-cooling solutions enhance the deployment options of edge platforms - enabling customers to push the boundaries of performance, regardless of the challenging environments they may face.

Nexalus patented jet-impingement technology significantly improves performance due to superior CPU and GPU cooling.

A first-of-its-kind, unique sealed design means zero dust, salt or other foreign bodies accessing the system, and so eliminating another big issue currently facing edge applications. This makes these ruggedised servers and workstations suitable for all environments, even cleanrooms. These solutions boast longer life, a smaller overall footprint and silent operation due to a noise reduction of over 17dB.

Speaking in relation to their strong green credentials, Nexalus CEO and Corkman, Kenneth O’Mahony said sustainability continues to be a key priority and focus for Nexalus. “At Nexalus, we are extremely proud to have engineered solutions that prioritise not only performance and profit, but also the planet. A key goal is to enable industries to reach and exceed both their economic and environmental targets simultaneously - turning heavy electrical energy users into organisations which have the ability to generate clean energy. This is achieved with a zero-compromise approach to performance.

“The improved efficiency that our cooling solutions bring to the table reduces the energy requirement of the system, and we enable companies to take it a step further by offering the ability for heat recovery. While energy is a hot topic at the moment, we have not overlooked potential drains on other natural resources. Our solutions operate a one-time-fill closed-loop system which requires no ongoing water resources - an issue especially relevant in larger data center operations.”