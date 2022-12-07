Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

Special Christmas concert for Ukrainian families set to take place in City Hall 

The event will be attended by Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko along with families from various centres including Millstreet, Youghal, Kanturk and Cork City who will be bussed to the event.
Amy Nolan

A SPECIAL concert for Ukrainian families spending their first Christmas away from home will be held at Cork City Hall on Thursday.

Cork Education and Training Board (CETB) Youth Services section is organising this event in conjunction with the Cork Academy of Music and a new Cork Ukraine School that will be launched by the Ambassador and the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde earlier in the day.

“As one of the main responders to the arrival of Ukrainians in Cork, Cork ETB is well positioned to organise this concert which we hope will provide some solace, comfort and joy to our Ukrainian friends who will spend this Christmas with us,” explained youth service development officer Mick Finn.

“Cork ETB has assisted with securing school places, language and training supports as well as providing activities for young people over the summer. 

"This is a continuation of these supports and we look forward to a poignant event that will feature performances by the Kalyna Choir, other dancers and singers from Ukraine and will also involve a parade of flags and a ceremony of light.”

The complimentary tickets have been allocated to families via CETB Youth Services.

The concert, which was originally scheduled to take place in Millennium Hall, has now been moved to the larger Concert Hall due to an extra demand for tickets. We will be presenting small mementoes of Christmas in Cork to the families and young people we have been linking in with since February,” Mr Finn said.

“We also expect Ukrainian people and indeed locals outside of this network to attend hence the reason we moved it to the bigger venue in City Hall.”

Christmas craft fair at Cork Life Centre

