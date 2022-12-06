Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 10:36

Changes to Cork train services to come into effect from Sunday; customers advised to check times in advance

The new timetable has been approved by the National Transport Authority and follows public consultation in September and October, in which over 1,550 customers participated.
Iarnród Éireann has advised customers in Cork and across the country to check train service times before travel as a new timetable is to come into effect on Sunday. 

The new timetable has been approved by the National Transport Authority and follows public consultation in September and October, in which over 1,550 customers participated.

In Cork, the main changes to services are later last services to Cobh and Midleton from Monday to Saturday, an earlier first service from Charleville to Cork city and a later last service from Cork city to Charleville.

There will also be slight changes to evening services between Cork city and Mallow providing a consistent service every half hour from 4.25pm and 7.25pm from the city. 

“We are pleased to be implementing a number of changes which will benefit existing and new customers across our network," a spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said, speaking ahead of the commencement of the changes. 

“Passenger demand continues to strengthen across all routes, and with new carriages currently being delivered and continuing training of new drivers, we will be able to further enhance services during 2023, including more improvements sought by customers during public consultation," they continued. 

Iarnród Éireann said it received feedback on every route across the network during the public consultation on the proposed changes. 

It said that a number of changes to the draft proposals were incorporated into the final timetable as a result of the feedback.

Full timetable details are available at www.irishrail.ie and from the Iarnród Éireann app.

