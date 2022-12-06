Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 09:48

Christmas craft fair at Cork Life Centre

All proceeds from the fair are divided among the student group based on their participation in workshops during November and December.
Christmas craft fair at Cork Life Centre

Preparations are well under way for Cork Life Centre’s annual Christmas craft fair, which will take place on Thursday evening, December 8, at 7pm. Photo Darragh Kane

Donal O’Keeffe

Preparations are well under way for Cork Life Centre’s annual Christmas craft fair, which will take place on Thursday evening, December 8, at 7pm.

Students have been working hard, alongside the staff team, to produce a range of crafts including Christmas decorations, wreaths, and centrepieces and wooden products.

Each student has also had the opportunity to produce their own unique painting or piece of art which will be auctioned on the night.

All proceeds from the fair are divided among the student group based on their participation in workshops during November and December.

The Life Centre, which is based in Sunday’s Well, every year offers one-to-one tuition up to Leaving Certificate to 55 young people for whom mainstream education has not worked.

Life Centre director Don O’Leary said the craft fair has become part of the fabric of the Life Centre community.

“It gives students the opportunity to showcase their skills and talents, to learn about the value of hard work and to earn some spending money for Christmas,” said Mr O’Leary.

Deputy director Rachel Lucey said the craft fair is always well supported by the families and friends of the Life Centre.

“The art auction is particularly special, and each year the students are engaged in creating their own original art piece,” said Ms Lucey.

The Life Centre was described last month by Taoiseach Micheál Martin as a place which has been “an oasis for many, many young people in the city”.

Read More

Second 'School Zone' for County Cork Completed in Cobh

More in this section

Cork woman battles for £120k in new BBC reality show Cork woman battles for £120k in new BBC reality show
Garda stock Garda investigation launched following death of a man in county Cork
‘I’ve always felt like I was Irish’: Cork-raised actress Demi Isaac Oviawe receives Irish citizenship ‘I’ve always felt like I was Irish’: Cork-raised actress Demi Isaac Oviawe receives Irish citizenship
cork educationcork christmas
City streets to see an increase in Gardaí as part of Christmas policing plan

City streets to see an increase in Gardaí as part of Christmas policing plan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety
It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more