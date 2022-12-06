Christmas craft fair at Cork Life Centre

Preparations are well under way for Cork Life Centre’s annual Christmas craft fair, which will take place on Thursday evening, December 8, at 7pm.

Students have been working hard, alongside the staff team, to produce a range of crafts including Christmas decorations, wreaths, and centrepieces and wooden products.

Each student has also had the opportunity to produce their own unique painting or piece of art which will be auctioned on the night.

All proceeds from the fair are divided among the student group based on their participation in workshops during November and December.

The Life Centre, which is based in Sunday’s Well, every year offers one-to-one tuition up to Leaving Certificate to 55 young people for whom mainstream education has not worked.

Life Centre director Don O’Leary said the craft fair has become part of the fabric of the Life Centre community.

“It gives students the opportunity to showcase their skills and talents, to learn about the value of hard work and to earn some spending money for Christmas,” said Mr O’Leary.

Deputy director Rachel Lucey said the craft fair is always well supported by the families and friends of the Life Centre.

“The art auction is particularly special, and each year the students are engaged in creating their own original art piece,” said Ms Lucey.

The Life Centre was described last month by Taoiseach Micheál Martin as a place which has been “an oasis for many, many young people in the city”.