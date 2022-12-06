Numbers on waiting list for social housing on the rise in County Cork

WAITING lists for local authority housing have risen in Cork County over the past 10 months,can reveal.
Information obtained under the Freedom of Information Act showed that 7,190 people were on the local authority housing waiting list for Cork County Council at the end of October this year, including those approved for a transfer or currently in HAP/RAS accommodation.
The figure indicates an increase of around 380 people since the end of 2021.
Information from Cork County Council also revealed that the local authority delivered 141 new builds during the first 10 months of 2022, less than half of that delivered in 2021 (391).
Meanwhile, Cork County Council made just seven local authority acquisitions in the first 10 months of this year, four times fewer than last year (29).