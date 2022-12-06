Numbers on waiting list for social housing on the rise in County Cork

WAITING lists for local authority housing have risen in Cork County over the past 10 months, The Echo can reveal.

Information obtained under the Freedom of Information Act showed that 7,190 people were on the local authority housing waiting list for Cork County Council at the end of October this year, including those approved for a transfer or currently in HAP/RAS accommodation.

The figure indicates an increase of around 380 people since the end of 2021.

Information from Cork County Council also revealed that the local authority delivered 141 new builds during the first 10 months of 2022, less than half of that delivered in 2021 (391).

Meanwhile, Cork County Council made just seven local authority acquisitions in the first 10 months of this year, four times fewer than last year (29).

However, Cork County Council said it has allocated or offered 580 tenancies to date in 2022, and it is anticipated that this number will increase to approximately 655 before year end.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said:

“Under Housing for All, for the period 2022 to 2026, Cork County Council has a social housing target of 3,198 dwellings of which 560 are to be provided in 2022. 324 units have been delivered to date with the remaining 236 to be completed by year end.

“Cork County Council’s target for 2023 is 622 with delivery of these units through a number of mechanisms including direct build, turnkeys, Part V and by Approved Housing Bodies.

“The waiting list figures are not directly comparable as the annual summary of Social Housing Assessments is underway at present and which, when completed, will show a reduction in the number of approved applicants,” a spokesperson added.

'MAJOR CHALLENGE'

Speaking to The Echo, Cork County Councillor Seamus McGrath (FF), described the increased demand for social housing as a “major challenge” for local authorities.

Cllr McGrath stated that funding should be directed mainly towards increasing the supply of new properties, and that acquisitions should only be made in exceptional cases.

He also revealed that Cork County Council anticipates ramped up housing delivery in the County in the final stages of this year.

“The demand for social housing continues to increase and it is a major challenge for Local Authorities to meet this demand,” said Mr McGrath.

“There is significant funding available to increase the supply of social housing but unfortunately other factors can slow down delivery.

“In my view, resources need to be focused on increasing the supply of new properties, and acquisitions should be for exceptional cases.

“Cork County Council has been meeting its housing targets in recent years and housing remains a top priority,” he added.

“The delivery for 2022 will very much be concentrated at the end of the year and I’ve been informed that the figure at the year end will be over 545 new build properties which is a significant increase on 2021. “That said, we need to continually strive to improve housing supply across all categories of social, affordable and cost rental as we have an acute accommodation shortage at the present time.”