Cork taxi driver struck with glass bottle during robbery, court hears

A man was arrested and charged with two new charges arising out of the robbery of a taxi driver in Cork and immediately signed a plea of guilty to all charges.

Evan Crean of St Colmcille’s Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, was arrested by Detective Garda Caitriona Molloy today and charged with production of a glass bottle and causing criminal damage.

He was previously charged with robbery, arising out of the same incident.

At Cork District Court, his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, has indicated Crean was signing a plea of guilty to all three charges.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda John Barry testified in the original bail hearing that he arrested Crean on Rathmore Rd, Cork, and charged him with carrying out a robbery shortly before 12pm on May 5.

It was alleged that two men got a taxi from Carrigrohane to Lotamore Drive in Mayfield where the taxi driver was robbed of €350 in cash and a dash-cam. Garda Barry said it was alleged that Crean struck the taxi driver with a glass bottle on the head and that a second man (not before the court) struck the driver with a hammer.

“He feared for his safety and for his life during the unprovoked attack,” the garda said. The witness said there was CCTV evidence of the accused. “If granted bail I believe he will commit further offences,” said the garda.