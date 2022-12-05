Cork woman battles for £120k in new BBC reality show

A Cork woman has become the star of a brand-new reality show on BBC One.

Originally from the West Cork town of Schull, Alyssa Chan features in Traitors, a new show hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

A former student of Schull Community College, the twenty-one-year-old now studies businesses in Edinburgh.

The reality show sees 22 contestants play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust to be in with the chance of winning the £120,000 prize pot.

Among the 22 contestants are three traitors, hand-picked by the host Claudia, whose job it is to secretly "murder" a player every night without getting caught.

It's up to the others, the ‘faithfuls’, to try to detect who the traitors are and banish them from the game before they become their next victims.

22 contestants take on the nail biting competition

“I think the concept is really interesting, I feel like the show was made for me in a sense. When I was explaining the premise of the show to my friends and family, they all said 'This is so you’. I wasn't quite sure on how to take that seeing as it's based on lies and manipulation!” the Cork star, Alyssa said.

The student was intrigued by the concept of the show, and upon hearing about it, Ms Chan decided to apply: “I love to challenge myself, I really like pushing my boundaries and just getting out there. This is something that I would never usually do, I don't have any experience with TV shows, so I wanted to give this a shot. When I started reading up about the show and what to expect I thought ‘Hold on, this is actually something that I think I'd be very good at and have a chance of winning.” If she wins, Alyssa has revealed her very sweet intention with the £120,000 prize money, nodding to her West Cork roots.

“If I were to win the money, it'd be for my family. I wouldn't necessarily keep it all myself. I'd give back to my wonderful parents and help my friends and family, rather than partying in Ibiza. Ideally, by getting my Mum a little cottage in the town that she loves.” The 21 year old, believes that she definitely stands a fighting chance at nabbing the big cash prize, using her Irish charm to con her opponents.

Host Claudia Winkleman in new BBC reality show

“I'm five foot, half Chinese and half Irish, I’m Chirish! I look quite young and kind of innocent looking, I give off a very naïve vibe, I think. Growing up a lot of people saw this and they underestimated me. I felt like all my life I've been trying to deter the misjudgment and be the loudest, boldest, and smartest in the room. Growing up I started to see this flaw as a strength. In the show that's exactly what I want to do. I want to play up my sweet, innocent side and create alliances with everyone.” The BBC show launched Tuesday, November 29 on the British channel’s prime time spot at 9:30PM.

The nail-biting psychological competition, will continue each Tuesday until one contestant is crowned the ultimate Traitor.