Irish stars on the same page for charity book project

RODDY Doyle, Madness’ Suggs, actor Aidan Gillen, and the late Cathal Couglan of Microdisney are just some of the contributors to a new charity book with a focus on the music that inspires them.

‘Punks Listen’, which also features Fatima Mansions, launches in The Creative Zone on the Ground Floor of UCC’s Boole Library this evening (MONDAY) at 6pm. It is the third in a series of ‘benefit books’ from the Hope Collective, Dublin’s punk/Do-It-Yourself group and aims to raise funds for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Refugee appeal.

The new book is a collection of writing from musicians, writers, actors and music fans with an emphasis on records or gigs that were significant to them.

It includes over 280 contributors including Aidan Gillen of The Wire and Game of Thrones fame, among a host of well-known personalities.

Michael Murphy from the Hope Collective explained how the project came about.

“It’s been a really difficult and stressful few years for just about everybody," he said "Sometimes we felt like it was all too much. What could people like us do to make a difference? What could we do to help the Ukrainian refugees?

“We did a small thing by contacting some of our favourite authors, musicians and music people. They did something that really mattered to us. They took time and wrote really moving pieces about their favourite records and gigs. When you put all of them together it’s a really meaningful collection. It proves that you can find help in surprising places when you reach out.”

The book is the third in a series of publications from the Hope Collective following the success of a 2017 publication which raised a total of €5,000 for the Red Cross Syrian Refugee appeal. This was in addition to a 2020 publication to assist the NHS workers and patients during the Covid-19 pandemic which saw €10,000 donated to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 appeal."

The book is priced at €16 and is available from www.hopecollectiveireland.com