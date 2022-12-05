Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 12:03

Crawford appoints three people to their board

Ms Penelope Kenny, Ms Fiona O’Malley and Mr Martin O’Brien will each serve a five-year term.
"I am delighted to announce the appointments of such highly skilled, committed and experienced candidates and am very grateful to them for taking on these very important roles and offering their skills and expertise to the Crawford Art Gallery.” 

Echo reporter

Three new appointments have been made to the board of the Crawford Art Gallery.

Commenting on the appointments, Minister for of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, said: “I wish to congratulate all three appointees and wish them the very best during their terms which will cover the exciting redevelopment of the Crawford Art Gallery, a flagship project under my National Development Plan programme of investment. 

Rose McHugh, Chair of the Board of the Crawford Art Gallery, also welcomed the appointments, commenting: “I welcome these board appointments. 

"The new members will be joining the Board at a dynamic time for the organisation as we move onto the delivery of our major Capital development.” 

The appointments follow the submission of a planning application for the redevelopment of the Crawford Art Gallery with Cork City Council. 

It is seeking permission to build a new Learn and Explore facility, a new entrance and a 'dramatically improved' public realm.

