Mallow Early Years’ Service rated excellent by inspector

An Early Years Education Inspection of a Respond Early Years’ Service in Oakfield Community Centre, Mallow, has found that it offers an “excellent” or “very good” provision of education.

A Department of Education inspector visited the Centre, located in Oakfield Close, Summerhill, Mallow, on September 9. On the morning of the inspection, eight of the thirteen children who were registered, and five early-years educators, were in attendance.

The inspector noted that the quality of the context to support the children’s learning and development was “excellent.” “There was a very respectful, warm and caring atmosphere evident in the setting. The educators were knowledgeable about the children's personalities, temperament, needs and individual preferences.

“The educators supported the children to manage their own self-help and self-care needs confidently and independently. The children helped to clean up by cleaning the tables and sweeping the floor with a dustpan and brush,” the report states.

“Respect for and recognition of the uniqueness of each child was evident in the setting. The educators’ practices were child-centred, respectful and culturally responsive.

“The educators have supported the children to develop an appreciation of themselves as individuals and as members of their family and community.

“The educators have provided opportunities to bring together children and families in the setting; these have included a Christmas concert, bake sale, pyjama day and graduation event. They have also held relevant interesting courses for parents.

“Diversity has been recognised, valued and affirmed within an inclusive environment. There were displays including ‘Our World’ with local and world locations marked and depictions of diverse job roles. During the inspection, the children celebrated World Afro Day’ in the ‘Hair Salon’.”

The report states that the quality of the processes to support the children’s learning and development was “excellent”, and the quality of children’s learning experiences and achievements was “very good.” However, the educators “are advised to record more extensively the children’s interpretation and observations about their mark-making and other creative work. This will help the children to reflect on their efforts and appreciate the progress they have made over time. It will also help the children to discuss their artistic endeavours with their parents and families and in turn this will support their language development.”

The quality of management and leadership for learning was also deemed to be “excellent.” The school responded: “On behalf of all the children and team involved in the DES inspection, we would like to express how enjoyable the whole process was. The supportive advice and recommendations were a welcomed addition to our daily practices and their positive impact is already noticeable.”