Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

Over 300 Cork residents set to become new Irish citizens

Over 3,500 people will receive their certificates of naturalisation and take an oath of fidelity to the Irish State during four separate ceremonies taking place today and tomorrow.
315 people residing in Cork are set to become new Irish citizens this week at the INEC in Killarney. Picture Dan Linehan.

Breda Graham

315 people residing in Cork are set to become new Irish citizens this week at the INEC in Killarney.

In total, over 3,500 people will receive their certificates of naturalisation and take an oath of fidelity to the Irish State during four separate ceremonies taking place today and tomorrow.

Applicants from over 130 countries will be in attendance, 315 of whom are from Cork with 89 living in Cork city and 226 from the rest of the county.

Minister of State James Browne, who is presiding over the ceremonies, said: “I’d like to welcome our newest citizens, I’m delighted they have chosen to make Ireland their home. They now belong to an international Irish community, which spans all corners of the globe and has citizens from more than 180 countries.

“Like many before them, they now bring their culture, history and traditions and combine them with ours.

In granting you your Irish citizenship, Ireland has made a wider symbolic commitment to you that resonates with our country’s history and with our people at home and abroad.

"A commitment that you will always have a home here with us, in the Ireland that strives to be safe, fair and inclusive for all.”

The Presiding Officers at the ceremonies are retired High Court Judge Bryan McMahon and retired Judge Paddy McMahon, who administered the Declaration of Fidelity to the Irish Nation and Loyalty to the State.

The new citizens will also undertake to faithfully observe the law of the State and respect its democratic values.

