Cork-based actor Fionula Lenihan on her acting career and taking to the Panto stage this Christmas

As this year’s Panto at the Everyman Theatre kicks off, cast member Fionula Linehan (Byrne) who plays one of Cinderella’s two ugly stepsisters, speaks of the delight she gets from bringing joy to an audience.

Fionula, who hails from Ballyphehane but now resides in Frankfield is a Cork-based actor and drama teacher with Cada Performing Arts, a centre for performers, communicators and explorers who use CADA as a place where they can stretch themselves, make new friends, learn new skills and discover how much they can grow.

Fionula’s passions in life are her family, her husband and two daughters, acting, and her dogs and says she loves treading the boards (performing on a stage as an actor), going to see others treading the boards, and taking her two dogs for a walk down by The Lough.

When asked what sparked her passion for performing, she says: “I remember as a child watching ‘The Live Mike’ on RTÉ where Mike Murphy did a candid camera section calling to houses as different characters and tricking them into believing he was a long-lost cousin etc.

It intrigued me that you could bring such joy to an audience by pretending to be somebody else.” Fionula has been in rehearsals ahead of this year’s Panto Cinderella at The Everyman in which she plays one of Cinderella’s ugly sisters Kim.

The traditional pantomime in association with CADA Performing Arts promises to bring a winter season of fun, laughs and great sing-a-longs for the entire family to enjoy until January 15.

Cork-based actor and drama teacher Fionula Linehan (Byrne).

Speaking about what she loves most about acting and performing on stage, she says that she loves being able to play a wide variety of characters and perform in many plays where she says she gets to work with great people.

Fionula says her proudest achievement to date would have to be her performance in ‘Factory Girls’ at The Everyman theatre in 2016.

A few years ago, I was in Factory Girls at The Everyman. Its esteemed writer Frank McGuinness came to see the play and described me as ‘perfect’ in the role. I was chuffed.

Mentioning some achievements outside the world of acting, she proudly says: “I have also achieved two black belts in Shotokan Karate.”

Fionula has no regrets in life and says she does not believe in ‘could have, would have, should haves’ and instead lives by her mantra of ‘less stress more success’.

She says she is proud of how far she has come both in life and in her acting career and always remembers that no matter what arises, the show must go on.

Life is a journey and I’m proud to have navigated it to date.

She says she would tell her younger self not to sweat the small stuff and to remember that your moment will come one day.

“Go grab it, girl!” Offering her advice to those wishing to break into the world of acting and performing, she encouraged people to keep working on honing their craft.

“Keep working on honing your craft. Attend the theatre as much as you can.

“Don’t be impatient as opportunity may not come as soon as you hope. Take that small role as one step leads to the next.”