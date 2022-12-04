Sun, 04 Dec, 2022 - 15:29

Man charged with rape of woman in Fermoy appears in court

The 39-year-old man appeared before a special sitting of Bandon District Court in West Cork
Man charged with rape of woman in Fermoy appears in court

Det Sgt Danny Holland told Judge Colm Roberts that the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution at 3am on Saturday.

Olivia Kelleher

A man in his thirties has been charged with the rape of a 21-year-old woman in the grounds of a derelict house in Fermoy, Co Cork last month.

The 39-year-old man appeared before a special sitting of Bandon District Court in West Cork on Saturday where he was charged with the rape of the woman at Castlehyde in Fermoy on November 19th last.

Det Sgt Danny Holland told Judge Colm Roberts that the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution at 3am on Saturday.

Dt Sgt Holland said that he feared that the man posed as a flight risk and would flee the country if he received bail in the case. The court heard that the man moved to Ireland in recent years and has returned home several times on holidays.

Sgt Holland was cross examined by the accused’s solicitor Daithi O’Donabhain. 

Dt Sgt Holland confirmed under cross examination that the man had been living in the same house with his wife and children for the last two years. 

However, he said that he wouldn’t be satisfied with bail being granted in the case no matter how stringent the bail conditions put in place.

Judge Roberts declined to grant bail in the case. He remanded the man in custody to appear at Fermoy District Court on December 9th.

More in this section

Fermoy rally hears 'kindness flows through this town like the river' Fermoy rally hears 'kindness flows through this town like the river'
Taoiseach launches new health programme on northside of Cork city Taoiseach launches new health programme on northside of Cork city
Cork shop sells winning €50,000 ticket in last night's Euromillions  Cork shop sells winning €50,000 ticket in last night's Euromillions 
Applicant filling in company application form document applying for job, or registering claim for health insurance

Cork charity calls for processing of migrants awaiting 'life-changing' decision to continue

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season
Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth
Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more