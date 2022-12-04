Man charged with rape of woman in Fermoy appears in court

A man in his thirties has been charged with the rape of a 21-year-old woman in the grounds of a derelict house in Fermoy, Co Cork last month.

The 39-year-old man appeared before a special sitting of Bandon District Court in West Cork on Saturday where he was charged with the rape of the woman at Castlehyde in Fermoy on November 19th last.

Det Sgt Danny Holland told Judge Colm Roberts that the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution at 3am on Saturday.

Dt Sgt Holland said that he feared that the man posed as a flight risk and would flee the country if he received bail in the case. The court heard that the man moved to Ireland in recent years and has returned home several times on holidays.

Sgt Holland was cross examined by the accused’s solicitor Daithi O’Donabhain.

Dt Sgt Holland confirmed under cross examination that the man had been living in the same house with his wife and children for the last two years.

However, he said that he wouldn’t be satisfied with bail being granted in the case no matter how stringent the bail conditions put in place.

Judge Roberts declined to grant bail in the case. He remanded the man in custody to appear at Fermoy District Court on December 9th.