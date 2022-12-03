Taoiseach launches new health programme on northside of Cork city

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has launched Cork’s first Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme on the northside of Cork city.

The Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme, led by Healthy Ireland in the Department of Health, HSE, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Cork City Council and local community groups, offers the public and health practitioners increased health and wellbeing programmes on their doorstep to support healthier lifestyles and to empower people to make healthier choices.

This afternoon’s launch was held at Hollyhill Library where those present learned of the supported programmes including A free Stop Smoking Service, We Can Quit Smoking Cessation Programme, ParentsPlus Programme, Healthy Food Made Easy, Social Prescribing Service, and Make Every Contact Count (MECC).

The northside of Cork city is one of 19 community areas around the country where this cross-government initiative is being started.

Speaking at Hollyhill Library, Taoiseach Michael Martin, said: “I am delighted to see this programme being delivered in Cork. The Healthy Communities Programme will support not only the physical and mental health of the people of Cork but will also positively influence other factors that determine health such as in education, social support and the built environment.”

Cork City Council CE Ann Doherty said it is “heartening” to see this partnership and engagement being further enhanced in the nothside of the city where Cork City Council’s Community Section already does a lot of work with its interagency partners and community organisations to improve quality of life through the Healthy Cities agenda.

Head of Health and Wellbeing with the HSE/Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Gabrielle O’Keeffe said that the ongoing yearly investment of just over €1 million by the HSE will fund the delivery of a range of programmes which will allow people in the community to optimise their health and wellbeing.

This investment is a long-term commitment to the community. We in the HSE will fund and support these programmes, working in collaboration with established community groups, to help improve and promote healthier lifestyles in this Sláintecare Healthy Community.

In addition, a new Integrated Alcohol Service will provide dedicated services to support people with identified needs around alcohol use.

Ms O’Keeffe announced that the Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme will also fund new posts including staff working at community level within Cork City Council and the HSE to engage, support and coordinate support and services to the community in an effective manner, with a Community Food and Nutrition Worker to be in place next year.