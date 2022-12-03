Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 11:20

Man found coming downstairs after house alarm went off in Cork city 

"The homeowner was away on holidays at the time and a neighbour called to the house to inspect it." 
57-year-old David Cronin of Deerpark House, Friars Walk, Cork, signed pleas of guilty at Cork District Court to a number of charges.

Liam Heylin

An alarm was set off in a burglary at a house in Cork when the family were away on holidays and a man was seen running from the house and jumping a fence at the end of the garden – and now the culprit has signed a plea of guilty to charges.

He confessed to entering the house as a trespasser and committed a theft on July 16. He also admitted trespassing on the curtilage of Circle K and he pleaded guilty to being in possession of stolen property at Mayfield garda station on Sunday July 17, namely a lady’s gold watch, five American gold coins and a man’s watch. He also admitted two counts of causing criminal damage.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on January 30.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan, who investigated the case, outlined the details of the crime when it was first brought before the district court.

“On July 16 at 10am the house alarm was activated at a house in Tivoli, Cork. The homeowner was away on holidays at the time and a neighbour called to the house to inspect it.

“The neighbour turned off the alarm and turned around to see a man coming down the stairs carrying a pillow and a small bag.

“The man got to the bottom of the stairs and ran past her into the living room and out the back door.

“She saw him run down to the end of the garden where he jumped the fence into the rear of the Circle K station in Tivoli.

“A pillow was later found at the end of the garden behind the Circle K station. CCTV was examined which showed a man after 10am that Saturday morning in the Circle K station,” Det. Garda Durcan testified.

