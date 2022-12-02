Met Éireann forecasts 'big change in the weather' over the coming days

A "big change in the weather" is forecast over the coming days as the relatively mild weather of recent weeks is replaced by much colder conditions.

That's according to Met Éireann, who, in a statement today, advised that conditions will turn progressively colder this weekend and next week.

"After such a mild November, the upcoming cold spell will be a shock to the system for many," meteorologist, Matthew Martin said, appealing to the public to make preparations this weekend for the winter weather.

The transition to colder weather is currently underway as high pressure stretching from Russia to Scandinavia begins to retrogress towards Greenland allowing a cold easterly air-flow to become established over Ireland this weekend.

The national forecaster has stated that maximum daytime temperatures will drop back to single figures over the weekend and with an increased chance of some frost.

"There will be some showers too, especially over eastern counties on Sunday, where some of the showers will be heavy and bring the potential for hail and thunder and snow is possible over high ground.

"Next week, it looks set to turn even colder.

"After relatively benign winter weather on Monday and Tuesday with lots of sunshine and just some showers, a much colder northeasterly air-flow is currently forecast to become established over Ireland by Wednesday," Met Éireann said in the statement today.

Whilst there remains some uncertainty in the forecast detail, Met Éireann said there is "growing confidence" that it will turn very cold from Wednesday and through the latter days of next week.

Wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected at times along with the possibility for severe frost and ice.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to be in the low single figures with sub-zero temperatures by night.