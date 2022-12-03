Fermoy hospital found non-compliant in care by Hiqa

A FERMOY hospital has been found to be non-compliant in all three categories of care it was inspected in, according to a new report.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) carried out an unannounced one-day visit of the Fermoy Community Hospital on the Tallow Road on September 22.

The centre comprises two units: Cuisle, and Dochas. The Sonas unit is now an administration block. The centre will accommodate 72 residents when the current renovations are completed.

There is space to accommodate 44 residents, and 41 residents were present on the date of inspection.

Overall, the HSE-run facility was deemed not compliant in terms of governance and management, premises, and fire precautions.

“In the Cuisle wing, two exits were decommissioned to facilitate upgrade works,” states the report.

“The remaining two exits were found to be not adequate to facilitate the adopted bed evacuation strategy. Effectively, the only escape from this area for residents evacuated by bed, was in one direction internally towards the adjacent units.

"Furthermore, in the Dochas Unit, two exits were also decommissioned to facilitate an extension to the building. Of the two remaining exits in this area, one was observed to be obstructed by two wheeled bins and encroached by buildings fencing.”

The inspector noted: “There was active construction activity in the building, consisting of alterations to a portion of the Cuisle Unit, alterations to a day space in Sonas and an extension on to the rear of the Dochas Unit.

“From a hygiene perspective, these areas were separated from the residents’ accommodation by hygiene ‘bubbles’ to restrict the spread of dust. The oversight and management of fire safety risks as a result of these works required immediate attention.”

In terms of governance and management, “the provider did not ensure that appropriate management systems were in place to ensure the service provided was safe, appropriate, consistent and effectively monitored by the provider”.

In respect of fire safety, the inspection found that “the combined risks associated with the inadequate exits, deficits to fire containment and poor management of the risks brought about during construction, led to an unsafe environment for the residents living in the centre”.

The full report and the provider’s response can be found at hiqa.ie.