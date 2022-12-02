Details of Christmas bonuses to be paid out announced by Social Protection minister

The Minister for Social Protection has announced details for this year’s Christmas Bonus, which is set to be paid out to over 1.3 million people next week.

Pensioners, carers, people with disabilities & lone parents are all set to benefit, as well as those on Long-Term Illness Benefit who will be receiving the Christmas Bonus for the first time.

The payment will be paid next week in addition to a person’s normal weekly payment, and people will receive their Christmas Bonus on the same date that they usually receive their primary payment.

Minister Heather Humphreys said she is “particularly pleased” that this year’s Christmas Bonus will be extended to people on long-term Illness Benefit for the first time.

People in receipt of Illness Benefit for 12 months or longer will now receive the payment, meaning approximately 17,500 people will benefit from the extension.

Long-term Illness Benefit recipients will receive their Christmas Bonus between Tuesday, 6th December 2022 and Friday, 23rd December 2022.

“The vast majority of people are on Illness Benefit for a very short period of time and then return to work however there are a small cohort of people with serious medical conditions who remain on the payment for longer periods of time,” said Minister Humphreys.

“These are people who have worked all their lives, paid their PRSI and then have to take time out of the workforce due to serious and possibly long-lasting health conditions. A number of people have raised this issue with me and I am pleased to confirm that people in receipt of Illness Benefit for 12 months or longer will now receive the payment,” she added.

The Christmas Bonus payments are in addition to seven lump sum payments that have already been made to support households with the cost of living over the last six weeks. The combined cost of all eight Lump Sum Payments is over €1.2 Billion.

The Minister said that Christmas can be an “expensive period”, particularly given the current cost of living. She also highlighted that this year has been “a challenging one for small businesses”, and encouraged people to shop locally where possible in the run up to Christmas.